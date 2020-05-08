‘It’s a big yes’ – Solskjaer convinced star Man Utd duo can flourish together, excited by squad options

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes can coexist and is excited about the squad at his disposal moving forward.

Fernandes has made a stunning impact since arriving in January, scoring three goals and providing four assists in just nine appearances for the Red Devils.

United have had to wait to see him in action alongside Paul Pogba in midfield though, as the Frenchman was still out injured having been limited to just eight games so far this season.

However, he’ll be expected to return to fitness for the end of the season given the coronavirus pandemic has suspended fixtures since March, and so Man Utd fans will be itching to see the pair together on the pitch at the same time to see if they can strike up a crucial partnership.

Solskjaer has no doubt that they will do so, while he’s generally excited about the options at his disposal in the current squad as he’s looking forward to having Pogba and Marcus Rashford return from their respective injury blows to add even more quality to his side.

“Good players can always play together, so definitely, they can – it’s a big yes,” he told Sky Sports on Pogba and Fernandes. “I think it’s exciting… we do have an exciting squad. I’ve got Scott (McTominay), Fred, Nemanja (Matic). There’s many games coming up and I’m sure we can find a good connection between them. We’ve been discussing that as a coaching team of course, and we’re looking forward to it.

“Of course Bruno coming in, making the impact he made, it was a boost for everyone, the club, supporters and players. Getting Paul and Marcus Rashford back would be fantastic.

“Paul has had a difficult season with injuries, and Marcus as well is getting back. So for us, and for them too, this gives them a chance to start on a par or even ahead of other players.”

It remains to be seen how the coronavirus crisis impacts clubs financially this summer, as the economic blow could have a direct influence on their spending.

Man Utd appear to have got things right in the transfer market under Solskjaer with the likes of Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire establishing themselves as key figures in the side, and while the United boss may be happy with his current options, he’ll no doubt hope to add more quality and depth where possible to bridge the gap to get back to the top.

As for Fernandes and Pogba though, it’s difficult to disagree with his assessment and their creativity and class on the ball combined with the movement and finishing of Rashford and Anthony Martial could cause real problems for United’s rivals.