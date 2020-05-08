Kylian Mbappe shows his class with gesture over golden boot award

Lots of fans will purely write this season off and insist that no achievements will be recognised because the season was cut short, but we can’t just ignore that a lot of play happened.

Fans of certain clubs have put an astonishing amount of effort in to trying to deny teams winning the league in an attempt to cover up for their own poor seasons, but it’s important to remember that individual achievements still need to be recognised.

It seems fair to dish out some awards based on the play that did happen, and we’ve started to see some being announced in recent days.

Get Football News France reported on the latest with the Ligue 1 golden boot, and it was given to Kylian Mbappe who ended the season on 18 goals.

Interestingly Monaco star Wissam Ben Yedder also scored the same amount of goals, but it seems more of his were penalties so the award went to the PSG man instead.

That does seem like a flimsy way to break the tie, and Mbappe has since spoken out to give some credit to his fellow striker:

“Thanks for all your messages. I do however think that Wissam also deserves a trophy, like it was done in the Premier League last season, to celebrate his year.”

The report goes on to say that Mbappe is talking about multiple trophies being handed out in the Premier League when a similar situation happened, and it’s nice to see him show some class in this situation.