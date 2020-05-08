Liverpool transfer news: World-class €100m-rated ace eyed, interest in £33m star confirmed

Liverpool have been linked with two main targets over the past 24 hours as swoops for Kalidou Koulibaly and Milot Rashica have been touted.

The Merseyside giants already boast a world-class squad, and they’ll hope to add a Premier League title onto their honours list in the coming months if the current campaign is given the go-ahead to be completed.

In turn, Jurgen Klopp is in a great position to be able to really assess his options and identify where he could improve by targeting specific areas rather than looking at multiple issues, and it seems adding quality and depth in defence and attack could be the starting point.

According to the Express, Koulibaly has been identified as the dream defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk and could now emerge as a serious target for Liverpool this summer.

Putting the towering pair together could form one of the most daunting centre-half duos in some time, and given the Reds already boast the best defence in the Premier League, it will only serve to make life even more difficult for their rivals as along with Alisson between the posts, that would be a formidable trio with Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold providing the threat out wide too.

As noted by Calciomercato, Koulibaly is said to be holding out for a major club if he is to leave Napoli, and Liverpool are on that list along with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

It’s suggested that Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis wants €100m for his prized asset, but given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s surely unlikely that kind of price will be paid and so it remains to be seen if a deal can be done.

Meanwhile, as per the Mirror, the president of the Kosovan FA, Agim Amedi, has confirmed that Liverpool are interested in £33m star Rashica, and RB Leipzig are also keen on the Werder Bremen ace.

“There are many requests for him,” Amedi told Syri TV. “I know that Liverpool in the Premier League want him, but also Leipzig in the Bundesliga. I am sure that he will be advised in the best way to make his decision.”

That £33m price-tag is due to a release clause in his current contract, while Rashica, 23, has bagged 10 goals and five assists in 24 games so far this season.

In turn, it remains to be seen if he could be an option to add more competition and cover in the final third, giving Klopp another option to push the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.