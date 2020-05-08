There’s still so much up in the air with football just now, but most decisions won’t be made until we find out if and when the Premier League will actually restart.

One thing which will be fascinating is looking at the futures of players who are out of contract or who are only on loan for this season.

It looks likely that the season will go past the expiry dates for those deals, but it’s not clear if clubs have the power to impose a blanket extension or if each deal will need to be worked out on it’s own merit.

Odion Ighalo will find himself in that position because he’s only on loan for this season, so The BBC have reported on the latest with his situation.

They say that he wants to stay and hopes his deal will be extended, but the Chinese Super League is also due to restart and Shanghai Shenhua may be looking for him to come back.

They also go on to say that Man United want to keep him for the season which makes sense as it’s unlikely they will be able to sign a replacement for him until the transfer window opens.