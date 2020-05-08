It still feels like only a handful of teams will be able to spend some serious money this Summer, but you also have to think that some teams might look to cash in on their best players to tide them over in this crisis.

Chelsea and Man United seem like obvious candidates to spend, they’re big enough to deal with this and they need to improve their teams to improve, while Juventus have always appeared to be financially sensible too.

That could explain why all three clubs have been linked with a £60m move for Federico Chiesa this Summer by The Daily Star.

He’s at his best when playing on the right but he can play anywhere across the front line, but he’s been a shining light in a poor Fiorentina side for a while and looks ready for a step up.

The report also indicates the Fiorentina chiefs are open to selling him if they get a good price, while they’ve also admitted that there is interest from abroad.

He could be a good fit at both sides, with United needing a better option than Dan James and Chelsea might need to replace Willian and Chiesa could be a great fit, but it’s still hard to imagine clubs paying that much this Summer.