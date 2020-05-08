Man Utd will reportedly still have to pay £100m+ to prise Jadon Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund, but they have been given a potential boost.

As the Bundesliga prepares to resume later this month, the 20-year-old will be hoping to pick up from where he left off as he continues to dazzle for the German giants.

SEE MORE: Photo: Jack Grealish drops possible Man United hint through social media

Sancho now has 31 goals and 42 assists in just 90 appearances for the club, and that has unsurprisingly led to interest building in acquiring his services from around Europe as a result.

However, as noted by Sky Sports, it has been suggested that it will still take a £100m+ bid to potentially convince Dortmund to sell, although it’s added that they expect the England international to stay at the club this summer with Man Utd specifically mentioned as one of the clubs keen on him.

Nevertheless, it’s also suggested that United could be handed a crucial boost as Sancho is unlikely to extend his current contract which runs until 2022, and so that makes it likely that he will still move on but only if the deal is right for the club and the player.

It’s unclear what Sancho’s demands would be, but ultimately United must firstly agree a deal with Dortmund on a transfer fee, and it remains to be seen if they are willing to pay up to as much as £100m+ to land his signature.

While it may have been very likely a matter of months ago, there is now uncertainty over the transfer activity of clubs this summer due to the financial impact expected from the coronavirus pandemic.

That could see clubs tighten their purse strings until next year as they cope with any losses incurred, and so time will tell if Sancho could still be heading for Old Trafford this summer or if any move is on hold with that hefty price-tag causing issues.

The economic blow had been tipped to have an impact on transfer fees in terms of lowering them, but Dortmund are seemingly ready to stick to their guns and avoid dropping Sancho’s valuation.