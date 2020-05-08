In what could be seen as a veiled threat to Man United, one Premier League manager has questioned the morals of the Red Devils if they should decide to recall one of their players from his loan deal.

Dean Henderson has been a sensation whilst on loan at Sheffield United, and with 10 games still to play, Chris Wilder wants the status quo to remain. However, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the Old Trafford outfit would be well within their rights to bring Henderson back to Manchester on June 30.

“It’d be morally correct to leave him playing at Sheffield United for the last ten games of the season,” Wilder said, according to the Daily Star.

“Although we all know that because of the legalities and the situation regarding expiry of loans, United might take that decision.

“But we’re not a threat to Man U so I’m sure they’ll be quite happy with the players that they’ve got to see them through the season. The Ford Fiesta ain’t going to get past the Ferrari!”

With David De Gea still ensconced as United’s undisputed number one, and Sergio Romero an able deputy, it does make little sense for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to recall the 23-year-old, only for him to sit on the bench for the final few matches of the season.

It would be of far more benefit to the player, and therefore to United themselves, if they allowed Henderson to see out the season, whenever it may finish, before taking him back to Manchester where, so the Daily Mirror report, he wants to quickly establish himself ahead of De Gea.