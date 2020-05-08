Newcastle eye £140m double swoop for world class duo if the takeover goes through

“If the Newcastle takeover goes through” has fast become one of the most common phrases in football stories recently, and it really will be interesting to see what happens.

In a way it almost seems inevitable that it won’t happen, and the fans will be forced to go from dreaming of glory to the stark reality of Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley again.

The transfer rumours keep piling up, and the latest stories suggest they could splash £140m to bring two big name players to the club, with both likely to cost around £70m.

The first is former Liverpool star and current Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho as reported by Mundo Deportivo. He played his best football in the Premier League and could clearly use a move, so resurrecting his career under the new regime could be ideal.

The other is reported by the Daily Star, and it’s Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly who has been linked there. He’s been a standout in Serie A for years and his pace and power means he should be ideal for the Premier League, but you would probably expect him to get a bigger club.

Of course nothing has been agreed yet and it all depends on the takeover, but it could be a fascinating Summer for the fans.