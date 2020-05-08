Photo: Heung-Min Son completes military training in South Korea and excels in specific area

Tottenham will be delighted to learn that Heung-Min Son has finished his military training in South Korea as they’ll hope to now welcome him back in the near future.

The 27-year-old began his training on April 20 after previously earning exemption from the full 21 months of service by helping his country win the gold medal at the Asian Games in 2018.

However, he opted to complete his duties during the coronavirus lockdown with the Premier League still on hold, and he will now be expected back in London later this month as training should be resumed albeit with ongoing social distancing measures.

Time will tell when the season gets back underway, if at all, but as the Sun note, Son returns after successful training with the military where he received a ‘best performance’ award and particularly shone in the shooting exercises.

Son was one of the top performers in a pool of 157 trainees, but excelled in that specific area which is said to have earned him a prize of sort.

“He received the ‘Pilsung’ prize which is one of five types of awards for best performers,” a marines corp officer is quoted as saying. “All the courses were judged in a fair and strict manner, and his military training officers have said he went through the training faithfully.”

Other exercises Son is said to have taken part in involved shooting and bayonet skills, chemical, biological and radiological training, individual battle and first aid training.

Having now completed his stint, he’ll surely now be delighted to get back to Tottenham and to his day job as he looks to get back to full match fitness having previously been sidelined by a fractured arm before the season was suspended.

Son Heung-Min has completed his military training in South Korea. pic.twitter.com/FGMDaDvIz2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 8, 2020