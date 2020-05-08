Premier League gear up for June return with £4m deal for Coronavirus testing kits

According to the Telegraph (subscription required), the Premier League have agreed to spend £4m on Coronavirus testing kits from biotechnology company Prenetics.

The Telegraph add that this will provide the top-flight with the means to test players and staff as the Premier League prepares for a return in June.

The report adds that players and staff will be tested for the Coronavirus twice a week and anyone found to be positive will have to quarantine away from the rest of their squad.

The Telegraph also state that the Premier League will also acquire a large number of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, it’s absolutely necessary that no cost is spared in regards to health and safety measures.

The Telegraph add that league and clubs are working on the resumption of training, with sessions expected to involve no more than five players and three members of staff at a time.

Training won’t be full-contact though, with the Premier League following the Bundesliga’s initial approach to their return to training.

On the Bundesliga front this seems to have worked as the German top division will return next weekend.

The report reiterates that Boris Johnson’s expected easing of lockdown measures in an announcement that will come on Sunday, should aid the Premier League’s hopes of a return.

Securing tests is of course the right measure for the league to take in regards to planning a return, but this decision could spark backlash from the general public.

Some may oppose the top-flight procuring £4m worth of tests when it may be deemed that these resources would be of better use to the National Health Service (NHS).

Personally, as long as the UK government is happy for the top-flight to secure these testing kits, we unfortunately can’t oppose the deal.

After all, if the Premier League aren’t able to source testing kits, the potential of the season returning would be impossible.