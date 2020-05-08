Promising midfielder’s agents still in ‘contact’ with Arsenal after trial fell through

According to the Sun, Kosovo ace Ismet Lushaku has told Fotbollskanalen that Arsenal are still in ‘contact’ with his agents after a trial with the Gunners fell through due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 19-year-old plays for Swedish side AFC Eskilstuna who were relegated to the nation’s second-division last season.

The central midfielder, who won his first senior cap for Kosovo at the start of the year, added that he was invited to train and play with Arsenal’s Under-23s team.

Lushaku’s hopes of showcasing his talents to one of Europe’s biggest clubs were shattered though when Gunners boss Mikel Arteta contracted the Coronavirus.

Thankfully the Spaniard has now recovered.

Here’s what the ace had to say on Arsenal’s interest:

“They had been looking at me for a while and wanted to see me in their environment, I then received an invitation to go and train and play with the U23s team.”

“Three days before I would go Mikel Arteta received corona.”

“And after that I was told that no one could come in anymore for trial games and those who were there for trial games should go home,”

“As they did not want to risk me being infected or that I could be infected and infect people there. Then there was nothing right then. They still have contact with my agents.”

Lushaku has made four appearances in Sweden’s main domestic cup this season, the ace has bagged one goal from these outings.

The Kosovo talent made 13 appearances for AFC Eskilstuna in the Swedish top-flight last season and it appears as though his performances over the last year have caught the Gunners’ eyes.

The Sun claim that Arsenal will have a limited transfer budget so a move for someone like Lushaku, who given his team playing in the second division, could perhaps be available for a low fee, makes sense.

Given Arteta’s successful playing career, there’s no doubt that some top midfield talents may be keen on a move to the Gunners in the next transfer window.