There aren’t too many players that have got the better of Liverpool’s effervescent left-back, Andy Robertson, but the Scot has named one who he had a torrid time against.

During a game earlier this season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, former Barcelona academy star, Adama Traore, evidently gave Robertson nightmares.

“When I was at Hull I played against Hazard. He ripped me apart at Stamford Bridge, Robertson said on That Peter Crouch Podcast.

“Traore this season ripped me apart, to be fair.”

Since leaving the Catalans, the amount of bulk that Traore has gained has given him a real physical presence on the right wing for Wolves, however, he’s lost none of the directness and pace which was his hallmark before Barcelona decided to dispense with his services.

Now the Midlands-based side are reaping the rewards of his fitness regime, as they go looking to earn the points that would guarantee them another European campaign in 2020/21.

Currently sat in sixth place on 43 points, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are only five points behind Chelsea in fourth, meaning that Champions League football isn’t beyond them at this point.

With nine games left to play, Traore’s terrorising of his opposite numbers could play the fullest part in seeing that dream realised.