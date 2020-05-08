‘Sell this guy’ – These fans after Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic suffers broken foot injury in lockdown

According to the Mirror via an official statement from Real Madrid, Luka Jovic has suffered a broken foot whilst in lockdown, this is the latest thing to go wrong for the striker since he joined last summer.

Jovic has played a bit-part role at best for Los Blancos since joining last summer for an initial fee of €65m, as per the Guardian.

The Serbia international has scored just two goals and provided two assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for Zidane Zidane’s side this season, with the ace only starting in 30% of these outings.

Jovic looks like a shade of the player that was prolific for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, the striker bagged 27 goals and seven assists which earned him a move to the Spanish capital.

Perhaps the most frustrating thing is that Jovic would have had the chance to get some serious game time for Madrid once football returns when we have a better handle on the Coronavirus pandemic.

The headlines are all tipping for the remainder of this season’s games to be played thick and fast, which would allow bit-part players to get more minutes than usual under their belts.

Take a look at some football fans’, including plenty of Madrid supporters’ reaction to the news:

Training hasn’t even started lol — somebody (@EmmanuelAdibe4) May 8, 2020

Sell this guy and let’s get Aubameyang — SB (@shaun_bennette) May 8, 2020

Lord alone knows. The club gave him such a huge lifeline by saying we will persist and hes done himself in so stupidly again. Considering the barrage of fixtures this was his chance! — SUDHIR S B (@realmadrid_ssb) May 8, 2020

Man can’t even stay fit at home ? — ?????? (@_Joedin) May 8, 2020

Injuries during quarantine?? Interesting?? — Thahir H (@Thahir4444) May 8, 2020

The dangers of training at home.

Get well soon! — tomcw 9248 (@tomcw9248) May 8, 2020

So Luka Jovic Injured During lockdown.

That’s honestly impressive — Muzammil VagoZz (@MuzammilVagoZz) May 8, 2020

Jovic FC finished… dang shame he had a crap first season. Hopefully he gets a chance next season. — Florenthanos Perez (@Florenthanos) May 8, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea eye Ligue 1 left-back as alternative to Ben Chilwell Chief hints that £80m-rated Man United midfield target can leave if that’s his ‘desire’ Chelsea in talks to sign £50m-rated Premier League defender this summer

Just how Jovic has suffered this injury remains to be seen, perhaps it was from training at home.

The 22-year-old was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in March with the Mirror reporting that the ace broke Madrid’s self-isolation rules to visit his pregnant girlfriend in Serbia.