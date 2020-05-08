Although Manchester United have registered their intentions for one particular acquisition this summer, sources close to the deal are optimistic that a move can be brokered with Premier League champions-elect, Liverpool.

Napoli centre-back, Kalidou Koulibaly, looks set to spark a bidding war should he leave the Partnopei for pastures new this summer, and according to le10Sport, Jurgen Klopp wants to partner Koulibaly with Virgil van Dijk to form an incredible centre-back pairing that would arguably be the envy of European football.

That would mean disappointing both Manchester clubs say le10Sport, as well as Newcastle United, who would apparently pay the defender some €12m per season – much more than he currently earns in Italy.

A fearsome competitor, Koulibaly’s robustness in defence would be right at home in the English top-flight, and alongside van Dijk, who has been in imperious form for the Reds over the past couple of seasons, he could form a mouth-watering partnership.

The only possible issue at this point could be cost, with Sky Sports suggesting that he won’t go for less than €80m. In the current financial climate, that could be beyond even the Reds this summer.