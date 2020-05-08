As football across Europe gears up for a return to action, so the wheels of the transfer window are starting to be oiled, with Tottenham already in contact with one Spanish club over a transfer.

Once the summer window opens for business, there’s some certainty to the notion that Spurs record signing, Tanguy Ndombele, will be sold.

Bleacher Report have confirmed that intermediaries from the north London outfit have contacted Barcelona again to see if the Catalans are still interested in the player.

They quote sources as saying that there are serious question marks over Ndombele’s attitude, and with Jose Mourinho publicly hanging the £55m man out to dry on more than one occasion, it’s entirely possible that the relationship has already broken down.

The issue which could hold up any deal is the price.

Thanks to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, every club would appear to be tightening their belts now, so even if Barca or any other club might be tempted to take Ndombele off of Spurs’ hands, the north Londoners may well have to consider a hefty loss.