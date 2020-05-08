Tottenham are reportedly interested in Southampton ace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as Jose Mourinho seemingly plans to bolster his midfield options ahead of next season.

The 24-year-old joined the Saints from Bayern Munich in 2016, and has continued to play a fundamental role for the club having made 33 appearances so far this season while being an almost ever-present in the Premier League.

However, Southampton could seemingly come under pressure to keep him at the club this summer, as they may have to fend off interest from a domestic rival in their midfield star.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham are interested in the Danish international, while it’s suggested that given his current contract expires in 2021, it could give them an advantage to swoop for a lesser fee if he is unlikely to put pen to paper on a renewal with the Saints.

Nevertheless, it’s added that any swoop will perhaps have to be put on hold for the time being as the club assess their options and potential budget this summer with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

The lockdown has led to the suspension of the current campaign since March, and so with no matchday revenue and the ongoing threat of the season perhaps not being completed, it will leave a big hole in the pockets of clubs up and down the country.

In turn, it remains to be seen if a swoop for Hojbjerg is a possibility this summer as Tottenham remain interested seemingly, although it’s added by the Telegraph that he has also attracted attention from Everton.

With that in mind, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and boss Mourinho will perhaps be well advised to not wait too long on making a decision to avoid being left disappointed by seeing their transfer target move elsewhere instead.

The Portuguese tactician does arguably have plenty of options in midfield already though, with Harry Winks, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele, Gedson Fernandes and Oliver Skipp all at his disposal.