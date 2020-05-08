Tottenham tipped to be frontrunners to land summer transfer target after Mourinho contact

Tottenham are reportedly frontrunners to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier this summer as he prepares to see his current contract expire.

The 28-year-old has been with the reigning Ligue 1 champions since 2016 and has gone on to make 128 appearances for the club while scoring 13 goals and providing 21 assists.

However, as he prepares to become a free agent this summer with no suggestion that a contract renewal is imminent, it has raised speculation over his future, and it’s suggested one club could be leading the way to land his signature ahead of next season.

As reported by the Daily Mail, via L’Equipe, it’s reported that Jose Mourinho spoke to the Belgian international’s representatives directly and has seemingly put Tottenham in pole position to sign Meunier after leaving them convinced by his comments.

It’s added that Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the right-back, but Spurs could now be in a strong position to land their desired target, assuming there is no late change of heart and he doesn’t agree new terms with PSG on a deal.

The Mail reported last month that Tottenham are eager to bolster their options in that department, although an exit for either Serge Aurier or Kyle Walker-Peters is said to be required first before they can bring in a new face.

That new face could seemingly now be Meunier, but time will tell if the two parties are able to agree on personal terms to satisfy his demands as the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic may force clubs to reconsider their transfer activity this summer as they look to bounce back from incurring major losses during the lockdown.

That said, after crashing out of the Champions League and FA Cup prior to the suspension of the campaign and with a gap to bridge to the top-four in the Premier League, Mourinho will surely be desperate to see signings arrive this summer to bolster his squad and to help them compete.