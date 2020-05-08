“You are with Ibra or against him”: Ex teammate details extraordinary dislike between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edison Cavani

Sometimes you do feel for some players, they land in an unfavourable situation but still manage to impress even when everything is against them.

Edison Cavani should be regarded as one of the finest strikers in Europe in the past 10 years – he’s prolific, never stops working for the team and he’s an absolute warrior up front, but he’s just been at the wrong club.

He’s been sidelined by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in his time at PSG, but The Mirror have revealed some of the details about his “relationship” with Zlatan.

They featured some words from Zlatan’s former teammate Michael Ciani, and it doesn’t sound like a great working environment:

“If you are close with Cavani, Ibra doesn’t like it. Either you are with Ibra or against him. He told me that everything was fine with [manager] Laurent Blanc at PSG. The only person he did not get along with was Cavani.”

“He told me that he had only hated three or four team-mates in his entire career… and one of them was Cavani.”

They go on to detail that Cavani showed some class when Zlatan left and even said nice things about him, so you have to wonder if Ibra was just insecure about his position in the team.

During his time there Cavani was forced to play in a wide position but was still incredibly effective, but you wonder how successful they could’ve been if they’d got on well.