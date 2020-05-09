Before the coronavirus pandemic brought the 2019/20 season to a grinding halt, Manchester United had turned the corner in terms of their form, however, it would appear they’re not best pleased with one particular player and may be looking to replace him with a £35m target.

David de Gea has been an undisputed No.1 for the Red Devils for a number of years, but according to journalist Duncan Castles, speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast and cited by the Daily Mirror, the powers that be at Old Trafford are unhappy with their custodian.

Dean Henderson has been on loan at Sheffield United for the past season and is due back for the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign, whenever that should begin, so the youngster will be putting immediate pressure on the Spaniard if he’s still at the club.

More Stories / Latest News ‘It’s now about the next generation’ – Arsene Wenger has tipped this player to take over from Messi and Ronaldo Liverpool take aggressive stance in pursuit of outstanding 17-year-old Brazilian talent ‘We left our soul at Highbury’ – Arsenal legend bemoans the move to the Emirates Stadium

That would appear to be by no means certain with Castles, speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast and cited by the Daily Mirror, suggesting that if a reasonable offer comes in, that the Old Trafford outfit could be tempted to part ways with de Gea.

It would be an ignominious end to his time at the club were such a situation to occur.