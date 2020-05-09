Frank Lampard still has a big rebuilding job on his hands at Chelsea if he wants the Blues to be genuine challengers for silverware again in due course.

To that end, once the transfer window is back open for business again, aside from any new faces coming in the manager will have to try and ship a few players out. One of those is likely to be £40m flop, Tiemoue Bakayoko.

According to Le10Sport and cited by the Daily Express, Paris Saint-Germain are willing to offer the player a route out of west London, and Bakayoko himself has his heart set on a move to the French capital.

After having been sent on loan to AC Milan and then recently back to his former club, Monaco, it would appear that the 25-year-old has no future at Stamford Bridge. To that end, if Lampard is able to negotiate reasonable terms for his sale, then the likelihood of Bakayoko moving on is high.

It will also free up funds for the manager to dip his toes back in the transfer market to be able to strengthen elsewhere.