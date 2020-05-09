AC Milan will have to splash out €25m+ to land Dutch starlet involved in 33 goals this season

AC Milan reportedly have an interest in AZ Alkmaar youngster Myron Boadu, but they’ll have to dig deep into their pockets if they wish to prise him away this summer.

The 19-year-old has made quite the impression this season, scoring 20 goals and providing 13 assists in 39 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit to emerge as one of the top prospects in the country.

Further, he scored on his debut for the senior Netherlands side, having been capped from U15 right through to U21 level, and so it appears as though he has a big future ahead of him for club and country.

Time will tell if AZ are able to keep hold of him, but as noted by Calciomercato, it’s suggested that they won’t be allowing him to leave at a discounted price this summer if he does move on, and they are believed to be requesting at least €25m for their prized asset in order to green light an exit.

It’s expected that the coronavirus pandemic will have a negative impact on spending around Europe this summer due to the losses incurred by clubs, but that seemingly won’t stop AZ from demanding what they believe is Boadu’s fair price.

There’s no doubt that the youngster looks a real talent. Coupled with the lack of quality and depth up front that Milan are suffering from currently as beyond Zlatan Ibrahimovic they don’t have a proven option to lead the line, signing another striker would seem to make sense for the Italian giants this summer.

Having scored just 28 goals in their 26 Serie A games so far this season, the joint-fourth lowest tally in the league, Boadu could be an option to add a clinical presence up top to give them a fresh dynamic in the final third but time will tell if Milan are willing to splash out a big fee on the teenager.