According to Football Insider, Arsenal are keen on signing Leicester City ace Dennis Gyamfi this summer, the 18-year-old’s contract with the Foxes is due to expire next month.

Football Insider claim that the Gunners are amongst a number of clubs that are interested in the right-back.

It’s claimed that Gyamfi’s scholarship contract is set to expire next month, the ace wouldn’t technically be a completely free transfer though as the Gunners would have to pay a compensation fee for his services.

Gyamfi, who has represented Holland’s Under-19s, joined the East Midlands outfit in 2018. Perhaps the compensation fee would be minimal as he’s only been there for two years.

During his time at Leicester, Gyamfi has primarily played for the club’s Under-18s but he made his debut for the Foxes’ Under-23s side in Premier League 2 in January.

The ace, of Ghanian descent, has registered one assist in 11 outings across all competitions this season.

Football Insider add that Leicester’s current options at right back (Ricardo Pereira and James Justin) effectively block Gyamfi’s chances of first-team football at the King Power Stadium.

With media speculation suggesting that Arsenal will need to focus on low-cost transfers and the signing of promising talents in the next window, Gyamfi could be an ideal addition to the squad.

Mikel Arteta has proved that he’s willing to give Arsenal’s top talents a chance to shine in the first-team since taking over, with Bukayo Saka in particular playing an important role in the starting eleven.

Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson have also had the opportunity to display their talents.

Arsenal adding a right-back in the next transfer window would provide further backup to Hector Bellerin and would also allow the club to test academy graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles in his natural midfield position.

Perhaps this could also lead to the the Gunners saving some cash by avoiding the signing of Cedric Soares once his short-term loan spell ends.