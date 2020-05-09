Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli has been tipped to become a world-class player by teammate Bernd Leno, according to a report in Goal.

Martinelli only arrived to the Emirates last summer for a fee of £6m from Ituano, as per Goal, but has quickly become a star for Arsenal in his first season with the North London outfit.

The Brazilian youngster became a leading figure in the team during Arsenal’s poor run of form that saw the Gunners part ways with then manager Unai Emery and has continued to impress under new boss Mikel Arteta.

Martinelli has impressed in training and according to teammate Bernd Leno his work ethic and mentality could see him become a world-class player.

Speaking about Martinelli to Soccer AM, as quoted in Goal, Leno said:

“I think he can become a world-class player,”

“World class, 100 per cent, because he has talent, he has quality but I think his biggest strength is his mentality.”

“He is working unbelievably [hard]. I remember in our bad time when we struggled a lot, he was working so hard.”

“He was one of the leaders! At 18 years old, he came from nowhere, nobody knew him before and to play like this, and to behave like this, it’s very good to see.”

“I think if he keeps doing like this, he will be an unbelievable player.”

The 18-year-old has already scored 10 goals in 26 games for Arsenal this season.

The Brazilian wonderkid will be hoping to continue his fine form when and if the Premier League season is resumed amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal fans should actually be more pleased with Leno’s hailing of his ‘mentality’ rather than just Martinelli’s ‘world class’ potential.

Not many youngsters are capable of being as dedicated week in and week out, Martinelli’s work ethic and mentality are clearly some of the biggest contributors to his success.