Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane could reportedly be without Luka Jovic for around three months after he sustained a broken foot during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 22-year-old joined Los Blancos from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, but he has been limited to a bit-part role so far this season having bagged just two goals and two assists in 24 appearances.

SEE MORE: Arsenal loanee posts Donald Trump GIF on Twitter to shut down transfer rumours

Nevertheless, with the Spanish giants still in contention for the La Liga title and hoping to overturn their deficit against Manchester City in their round-of-16 Champions League tie, Zidane would have been eager to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal if the season does get the green light to be completed.

However, he’ll have to make do without Jovic as Mundo Deportivo note that after the club officially announced his injury blow, albeit they didn’t put a timeline on his recovery, they believe that the Serbian International could now be ruled out of action for three months.

If that is an accurate recovery timeframe, that in turn would mean he would miss the rest of this season if it resumes in June as being loosely touted currently.

After such a disappointing start to life at the Bernabeu, this is undoubtedly the last thing that Jovic, Zidane and the club needed from their €60m signing, fee as per the Mundo Deportivo report above, and so it remains to be seen if he gets a fresh chance next season to prove his worth or if he’s risking a potential exit already.

Real Madrid will feel relatively confident about having enough quality and depth in the final third though, with Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio continuing their respective recoveries from injury, while Zidane still has Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano Diaz, Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo at his disposal which he will hope is enough firepower and depth to end the season on a high.