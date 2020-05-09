Chelsea, Man Utd-linked £60m target addresses transfer speculation over his future

Fiorentina ace Federico Chiesa has addressed transfer speculation linking him with an exit amid interest from Juventus, Inter, Chelsea and Man Utd.

The 22-year-old continues to play a key role for the Viola and as he matures and gains experience, he is growing into a top player for both club and country.

He’s bagged seven goals and five assists in 26 appearances so far this season, while his versatility allows him to play on either flank or up top.

In turn, it’s easy to see why he would be a potential target for top clubs around Europe, and the Daily Star have credited both Man Utd and Chelsea with an interest in the Italian international. Further, the report adds that Fiorentina could be looking for around £60m to green light an exit for him.

However, based on his comments below, it doesn’t sound as though Chiesa is considering the option of leaving Florence in the immediate future.

“There are no ongoing negotiations, there is Fiorentina. I don’t have an agent, I speak with the club and he (his father Enrico) is always by my side. He is my personal assistant. We never considered having an agent. Who knows in the future,” he told Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Calciomercato.

“If Juve and Inter call? My goal is my general improvement, not only on a technical level, I have to complete myself and I am the first to know that. I have to improve and improve and still improve, to find the goal more regularly, if I want to approach my father who scored 138 times in Serie A.”

With his current contract running until 2022, Fiorentina don’t appear to be at an immediate risk of losing him, but naturally the closer they get to that deal expiring, nerves could increase over his future.

Nevertheless, there is arguably a double blow in there as far as Chelsea and Man Utd are concerned, as not only does Chiesa suggest his focus is on Fiorentina, but it sounds as though he wishes to surpass his father’s Serie A goalscoring tally too, having only scored 21 thus far.

In turn, time will tell if that means he would prioritise a switch to the likes of Juventus and Inter, who are specifically noted as potential options by Calciomercato, rather than a move to England. With that in mind though, it could be sensible for both Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to consider other options.