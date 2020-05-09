Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is reportedly a top target for Juventus to replace Miralem Pjanic if he leaves, but the Blues could demand a hefty fee for him.

Despite Maurizio Sarri’s departure last summer, the 28-year-old has continued to play a crucial role for Chelsea this season under Frank Lampard.

SEE MORE: ‘Won’t be a 50% discount’ – Club chief sends warning amid Chelsea, Man Utd interest in stars

Jorginho has made 37 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing two assists as he has emerged as one of the more experienced members of a young squad to provide some leadership for the side.

In turn, it would seem as though Chelsea and Lampard would have no reason to let him leave any time soon, but their resolve could be tested as it’s reported that Sarri wants a reunion with the Italian international at Juventus, as noted by Calciomercato.

It’s added that Jorginho is the first choice for the reigning Serie A champions if Pjanic moves on, while doubts are also raised over the respective futures of Sami Khedira and Adrien Rabiot.

If exits materialise, Juve will need to rebuild their midfield, and Jorginho is said to be at the top of their possible shortlist although Chelsea are expected to demand at least €40m to approve of an exit, and even more if an initial loan deal is put on the table as an option.

Time will tell if that’s a price that Juve are willing to consider, and in turn if Lampard is ready to allow Jorginho to leave.

While he remains a pivotal part of his plans, youngster Billy Gilmour has made his breakthrough this season and looks to be a real talent capable of playing in that same role.

Add the likes of N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic and other options, and it looks as though Chelsea could cope in midfield if they did let Jorginho leave, while it could also arm them with a transfer fee to go out and sign a replacement to allow Lampard to stamp his mark on the side.