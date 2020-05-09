As it remains to be seen if he seals a permanent exit to join Roma this summer, Man Utd defender Chris Smalling is reportedly being offered to Juventus and Inter too.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 30-year-old joined the Giallorossi on a season-long loan deal from United last summer and has since excelled for the Serie A giants.

Smalling has made 28 appearances so far this season, establishing himself as a key figure at the back for Roma while filling the void left behind by Kostas Manolas.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has himself publicly insisted that he will do his best to try and ensure Smalling is signed on a permanent basis, but it remains to be seen if it will be straight-forward for the capital club or not as they could be set to deal not only with the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic but also the threat of missing out on the Champions League next season and the economic boost that provides.

According to LaRoma24.it, as re-reported by Football Italia, it’s noted that although Roma do wish to keep Smalling next year even if it’s on another loan deal, intermediaries are said to be offering the England international’s services to the likes of Juventus and Inter.

Further, it’s added that Man Utd want around €18m for their centre-half, and so it remains to be seen if Roma can come up with an offer that satisfies their demands or work out a plan to loan him again with an obligation to buy and staggered payments, as suggested in the report above.

Given Smalling has cemented his place as an important part of the side at the Stadio Olimpico, coupled with the uncertainty of whether or not he would break into the XIs at Utd, Juve or Inter currently given the defensive quality available already, staying where he is would arguably be the best decision for his career.

However, time will tell whether or not the pieces fall into place for that to happen, or if he has no future under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, whether a move to Juve or Inter could materialise instead.