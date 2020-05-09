With the summer transfer window likely to only be a few weeks away from opening, Sky Sports’ Paul Merson has suggested that one Man United target will have to move on if a certain set of circumstances occur.

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish has had a stellar season with the Midlands-based club, but they remain in the relegation zone and could go down if the Premier League decide to stop the league at its current point because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even if the season were to continue, Villa have a big ask to haul themselves out of the bottom three, and that precise scenario would see United able to pounce according to Merson.

“I would say 100 per cent. If Villa go down then I think they will get rid of Jack and he will be sold,” Merson told Sky Sports and cited by the Daily Mail.

“He’s a Villa man through and through, he loves Aston Villa, but he will have to move on, there is no doubt about that if he wants to better himself.

“It’s horrible saying that, better yourself, because it’s a great club, but he will have to play in the Premier League.”

At a reported £50m according to The Sun, acquiring Grealish would represent something of a bargain for the Red Devils. A creative influence in midfield, his skill set would complement Bruno Fernandes and give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the opportunity to look at life without Paul Pogba.

On his day, the Frenchman is still unplayable, but his future at Old Trafford appears to be uncertain at this juncture.