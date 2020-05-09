‘Hendo and that give him belters for it’ – Andy Robertson on potential position switch for Liverpool star

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has talked up the possibility of Trent Alexander-Arnold transforming into a midfielder in the future.

The pair have been fundamental to Liverpool’s recent success, not only for the defensive work that they put in but their ability to tirelessly get up and down the flanks to offer an attacking threat too.

Alexander-Arnold, 21, has six goals and 34 assists in 125 appearances for the Merseyside giants, displaying vision, passing range and technical quality that puts him up there with some midfielders in terms of his creativity and talent to pick out a pass.

In turn, a possible switch further up the field could be in order at some stage in his career, and while Robertson believes his Liverpool teammate could certainly do it, he has insisted that given he’s currently the best right-back in the world, in his opinion, and so he doesn’t see the sense in changing now.

“I think a lot of people have said he could play midfield,” Robertson said on the Peter Crouch podcast, as quoted by the Metro. “I don’t want to talk him up too much because he loves thinking he can move into midfield.

“Hendo [Jordan Henderson] and that give him belters for it. His passing and awareness, he can do it. Whether he wants to make that move, he’ll need to decide at some point. But with what he’s doing right now, the best in the world in his position, I don’t know why he’d want to change.”

Time will tell whether or not Jurgen Klopp has alternative plans for Alexander-Arnold, but it’s difficult to disagree with Robertson on this one and it would be no surprise to see the talented right-back as the first choice in that department for Liverpool and England for many more years to come.