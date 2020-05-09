They’ve stood atop the footballing tree for the best part of the last decade and a half, but the reign of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is slowly but surely coming to an end.

There continues to be many new pretenders to the throne, but former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, thinks one player in particular has it in him to rule the roost in the same way that the Argentinian and the Portuguese have.

“These players are now getting to an end – Ronaldo and Messi,” Wenger said in an interview on talkSPORT and cited by Metro.

“It’s now about the next generation and the next generation may be French. At the moment, the leader could be Mbappe.”

Just like his contemporaries, ever since Mbappe came onto the scene his star has continued to rise as well as his goal tally. In the 120 games he’s played to this point for Paris Saint-Germain, he has an astonishing 90 goals, per Metro.

As an attacking threat, the youngster possesses every weapon in his armoury to go on and become one of the all-time greats, as long as injury doesn’t hamper his progress.

Incredible pace from a standing start, physicality that ensures that if his speed doesn’t beat defenders then his strength will and technique.

At this point, the world of football is Kylian Mbappe’s oyster.