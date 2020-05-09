Journalist says German star is a ‘special talent’ amid Man United and Chelsea links

Raphael Honigstein, who is a well-respected journalist that primarily focuses on the Bundesliga, has told BT Sport that Bayer Leverkusen sensation Kai Havertz is the ‘most exciting talent of his generation’.

Honigstein also branded the versatile attacking midfielder as the ‘Prince of German football’. The journalist added that the 20-year-old is a ‘special talent’.

Honigstein reiterates that the Germany international can play ‘anywhere across attacking midfield’, the Leverkusen starlet’s versatility should certainly appeal to interested clubs.

The Metro reported recently that Chelsea are interested in battling rivals Manchester United for the Germany international’s signature.

Take a look at Honigstein’s exciting analysis of Havertz below:

"He is the prince of German football. The most exciting talent of his generation isn't an exaggeration." A mix between Michael Ballack and Mesut Özil, we're ready for the Kai Havertz show to resume ?#Bundesliga | #EarlyKickOff pic.twitter.com/fhMVA7GdFa — ?? Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 9, 2020

As per the Express, the Bundesliga side value their prized asset and the ‘Prince of German football’ at £83m, which honestly isn’t a surprising figure for a player who is the youngest ever to reach 50 and 100 appearances in the German top-flight.

Havertz has bagged 10 goals and registered 8 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this season, the ace is primarily used as a central attacking midfielder or right winger.

The ace has also been deployed as a centre-forward and in a more traditional central midfield role, this would make him a perfect option for the Red Devils and the Blues.