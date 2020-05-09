Juventus could include one of classy duo in swap deal offer for Man Utd superstar

Juventus could reportedly include either Adrien Rabiot or Aaron Ramsey in a player exchange offer to prise Paul Pogba away from Man Utd this summer.

Pogba, 27, enjoyed a successful spell with the Bianconeri before re-joining United in 2016, as he won countless domestic trophies and emerged as one of the top midfielders in Europe.

He has struggled to perform at his best on a consistent basis since returning to Old Trafford, while he has made just eight appearances in what has been a hugely frustrating season this year due to injury problems.

While it remains to be seen if he can re-establish himself as a key piece in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI if the campaign resumes, transfer speculation over his future is still rife.

As noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, and re-reported by Football Italia, Juventus are seemingly emerging as the favourites to prise Pogba away from United for a second time with Real Madrid being tipped to drop out of the race for the World Cup-winning French international.

On top of that, it’s suggested that Rabiot could be included in the negotiations over a player exchange deal, while Football Italia add that Ramsey is another option who could be put on the table to try and persuade Man Utd to agree to a deal with the classy midfield pair offering plenty of creativity, technical quality and a goal threat with Ramsey knowing the Premier League well of course.

Either midfielder would seemingly give Solskjaer an immediate option to fill the void left behind by Pogba, while naturally with the report adding that he’s valued at €100m, there will likely need to be a significant fee involved too to ensure the respective valuations match up and any agreement makes financial sense.

In turn, time will tell if an exit is given the green light or not and if it will be Rabiot or Ramsey who could make all the difference.

That said, Solskjaer will surely want to see how Pogba links up with Bruno Fernandes before he makes any decision over his future, as the pair could form a brilliant partnership in midfield which would make keeping Pogba the more sensible option to help them compete.

His contract could be an issue though, as his current deal expires in 2021 and although Man Utd have an option to extend for 12 months, they’ll surely want a happy Pogba to remain at Old Trafford rather than force his hand.