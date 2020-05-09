With Adrien Rabiot reportedly eyeing a possible Juventus exit, it’s suggested they could offer him in a swap deal to Man Utd as part of their swoop for Paul Pogba.

The 25-year-old joined the reigning Serie A champions from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer, but his debut campaign in Turin hasn’t gone to plan.

SEE MORE: €18m-rated Man Utd star could be offered to Serie A clubs if possible exit falls through

Rabiot has made 24 appearances across all competitions, and although he had started to feature more prominently for Maurizio Sarri’s side prior to the suspension of the season, he has often found himself on the bench too.

That inability to cement his place in the starting XI has seemingly led to question marks being raised over his future at Juventus, with La Gazzetta dello Sport noting that the French international could now be tempted by a possible switch to the Premier League.

It’s reported that his agent, who is of course his mother, has started to assess the market and as well as Everton, Man Utd are specifically mentioned as a potential option too.

That leads to the suggestion that Rabiot could be included in Juve’s offer to Man Utd for Pogba, in a package that could potentially suit all parties concerned.

United could get an immediate and classy solution to fill the void given his technical quality and composure in midfield, Rabiot would have a fresh chance of establishing himself for a top side, Juve would land a marquee signing and Pogba could get the opportunity to rediscover his best form after his previous successful stint with the Bianconeri.

That said, that’s assuming Pogba wants to leave and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will green light an exit, as pairing the World Cup winner with January signing Bruno Fernandes will surely be his priority before contemplating any sales.

In turn, time will tell if Juve are successful with this latest touted plan, but what this entire idea potentially hinges on at this stage is that Rabiot could be on the move after just one year in Italy.