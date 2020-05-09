According to the Liverpool Echo via French outlet 20 Minutes, Liverpool ace Pedro Chirivella is set to join Ligue 1 side Nantes on a free transfer, with a deal expected to be confirmed early next week.

20 Minutes claim that the Spaniard will sign a three-year contract with Nantes.

The 22-year-old has found first-team opportunities hard to come by since joining the Reds for £2m, as per the Echo, from Valencia seven years ago.

After loan spells at Go Ahead Eagles, Willem II and Extremadura in recent years, Chirivella actually had a chance to showcase his talents for Liverpool’s senior team in cup competitions this season.

The midfielder, who is primarily used in defensive midfield role, has looked comfortable in six appearances across the FA and League Cup this season.

According to the Echo via Marca, Chirivella may be in Merseyside for a little while longer as his contract, which is set to expire on June 30, may be extended until the season is ended.

That all depends on the decision which the relevant governing bodies make in regards to players who are soon to be out of contract.

The Spain youth international did make a Premier League appearances for the Reds once, which came back at the end of the 2015/16 season.

Nantes finished 13th in Ligue 1 this season, it was decided last week that the French top-flight was to end as it was due to France’s stance on holding sporting events during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Chirivella will be hoping that he can play an important role in Nantes’ first-team whenever next season starts, the ace is a very composed player and could be a bargain signing for the French outfit.

With Chirivella just 22 years old, there’s a plenty of time for the talent to live up to his potential, unfortunately the ace won’t have the chance to do this at Liverpool.