On the latest episode of Peter Crouch’s podcast, current Liverpool star Andy Robertson joked to the former Red that his weaker right foot is just for ‘standing on’.

Tom Fordyce, one of the hosts of ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, questioned the full-back about his apparent one-footedness, adding that Robertson’s unbelievable left foot has led to his sons refusing to train on their weaker foots.

Robertson rarely uses his weaker right foot, his dangerous left foot is all he needs, it certainly hasn’t impacted the star going forward, as he’s registered seven assists in the Premier League this season.

Here’s the Scotsman’s hilarious response to the question:

“Get them working on both feet, I wish I did when I was younger, that right foot is just for standing on.”

Robertson’s wonderful left foot was also the subject of praise from England international and West Brom star Jake Livermore last week.

As per the Athletic (subscription required), Livermore revealed that Robertson’s left foot is the best of an of his teammates in his career. The pair played together at Hull.

This is certainly high praise considering that Livermore was playing a part in Spurs’ first-team when superstar Gareth Bale was enjoying one of the most dominant spells of his career.

Robertson’s one of the best crossers of the ball for a full-back, with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold perhaps the only player better than him in this area in the entire world.

Trent and Robertson have transformed the full-back position by playing a key role for Liverpool, the duo could be considered as the Reds’ most important playmakers.