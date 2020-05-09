The potential availability of a 17-year-old Brazilian talent has seen some of Europe’s biggest clubs circling, with Liverpool prepared to deliver some strong arm tactics in order to capture their man.

Talles Magno has come to the attention of the Reds because of his performances for Vasco de Gama, however, they face competition for his signature from the likes of Benfica, Sevilla and Lyon according to the Daily Star.

Even though he has a buyout clause of £43m per the Daily Star, the outlet note that Liverpool would hope to get Magno for nearer £21m. According to AS, and cited by the Daily Star, Jurgen Klopp’s side are prepared to court the player aggressively in order to put themselves in pole position in the bidding war that’s expected.

The Daily Star believe that the Portuguese side will match any offers that Vasco de Gama receive for the player until December this year, and also note that Benfica have made a down payment of £2.6m to ward off competitors.