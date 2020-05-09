According to Football Insider, Liverpool are set to offer Sadio Mane a ‘blockbuster’ new contract that will see the superstar forward end his career with the Reds.

Football Insider report that the Anfield outfit are aware of interest in the ace from Real Madrid, adding that the Reds are willing to hand Mane an ‘extended’ deal after his fine form over the last two seasons.

It’s added that the lightning-fast forward’s current deal expires in the summer of 2023. Football Insider claim that Los Blancos are preparing a huge offer for Mane, as they see him as a top target.

The £34m, as per BBC Sport, that Jurgen Klopp’s side parted with to sign the Senegalese star from Southampton has proved to be a real bargain.

Mane has been a key player in a side that have re-established Liverpool’s domestic and European dominance over the past two years.

Mane has been Liverpool’s standout attacker this season, bagging 18 goals and providing 12 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Mane, who finished fourth in last year’s Ballon d’Or’s rankings, has proved on plenty of occasions that he’s capable of coming up with the goods at crucial moments.

As per Transfermarkt, Mane has scored 77 goals and registered 34 assists in 161 outing for the Merseyside outfit, it’s not surprising to see that Liverpool want to keep hold of the star until he hangs up his boots.