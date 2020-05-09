It’s incredible that Man United and Sheffield United can be considered as serious rivals in the league this season, but it shows you just how well Chris Wilder’s side have done.

Sheffield United are five points away from Champions League football with a game in hand, so they still have a real shot at finishing in the top four if play starts up again.

The Manchester Evening News have reported on a potential issue with loanee Dean Henderson, but it sounds like they don’t need to worry.

He’s on loan from Man United and the report suggests they could force him to come back when his original loan deal expires, but it seems he wouldn’t be eligible to play at Old Trafford, so that would be a move just to hurt their rivals.

Despite that, they go on to suggest that Man United don’t have any problem with agreeing to an extension to that loan agreement, so it seems likely he will stay with The Blades until the end of the season.

He’s been very impressive and it will be interesting to see what happens to him next season, but that could still be some way away.