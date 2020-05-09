Although it’s much more comfortable to be safe in your job and know that nobody is challenging you, it probably does bring out the best in most people if they have some competition in some way.

That’s especially true in football, as complacency can set in and that becomes a tough habit to break – and it’s why you will always hear about a manager who wants competition for places.

The case with Victor Lindelof at Man United is an interesting one – he’s not outstanding but he’s also not a liability. In many ways you can say he’s never the reason they will win a game, but it’s rare he will be the reason for a loss either.

ESPN have reported on the latest with the defensive situation at Man United, and it doesn’t like the Swede will lose his place for now.

It seems nailed on that Harry Maguire will always start and Lindelof looks set to partner him again, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for someone to push him for his place.

As a result, they’ve made an enquiry to Real Valladolid for their Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu. It’s not clear how much he will cost and he does look like a project for the future, but the same could’ve been said about Dan James last Summer too.

It seems clear that Solskjaer will happily play anyone if they prove they are good enough, so it will be interesting to see who comes in and how Lindelof reacts to any pressure that’s placed upon him.