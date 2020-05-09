Man Utd, Chelsea in potential five-team transfer battle for top-class Serie A midfielder

Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham are all reportedly interested in Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but could face competition from Italy too.

The 25-year-old has returned to top form this season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 31 appearances for the Serie A giants.

It comes after a relatively quiet campaign last year given his high standards, as he has arguably re-established himself as one of the top midfielders in Italy while also continuing to play a key role for the Serbian national team.

His form has been pivotal in helping Lazio emerge as Scudetto contenders this year, as they sit just a point off leaders Juventus with 12 games remaining, assuming that the season is completed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Lazio could come under pressure to keep their prized asset at the Stadio Olimpico beyond this season, as Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, note that a list of interested clubs from Italy and England is forming.

Juventus, Inter, Tottenham, Man Utd and Chelsea are all specifically mentioned in the report above as being keen on Milinkovic-Savic, and so it remains to be seen if that develops into an official bid being launched to land his signature.

Given the financial blow that clubs are expected to face due to the pandemic, it’s unclear at this stage how that will impact the midfield ace’s price-tag, although Football Italia note that he has previously been valued at €100m by the Biancocelesti.

It remains to be seen which clubs, if any, are able to afford that kind of transfer fee if it’s still applicable, although it’s clear that he could certainly strengthen the midfields in question by bringing solidity, steeliness, creativity and a goal threat to the table, as we’ve seen from him in the Italian capital.

As far as Juve or Inter are concerned, it could be a major swoop to weaken a direct rival. That said, time will tell if they can compete with the Premier League giants in question.