Opinion: Why Kai Havertz would be a better signing for Chelsea over Man United

Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz could be a better fit for Chelsea as compared to Manchester United.

The Metro claim that the Blues are to rival Manchester United in the race to sign the Bayer Leverkusen sensation.

Havertz is widely regarded as one of the most promising prospects in German football and has attracted interest from some of Europe’s top clubs with Chelsea and United added to the list of his potential suitors.

The 20-year-old German midfielder has been in superb form for Leverkusen this season scoring 10 goals and racking up 7 assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

Chelsea could do with a playmaker to support their cause going forward next season with the club lacking a genuine playmaker from midfield, while Manchester United already boast the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Havertz is a midfielder who is very similar to the type of player Frank Lampard was during his playing days and chips in with goals and assists from midfield.

The German midfielder is the ideal alternative to Philippe Coutinho and is much younger than the Brazilian, being only 20-years-old can slot into Frank Lampard’s young squad with ease playing alongside players within his age bracket.

Speaking to Bild as quoted in the Metro about a potential move away from Leverkusen, Havertz said:

“I’m ready to take a big step, and I like challenges. For me, this also includes abroad,”

“Leverkusen are a great club, I feel good. I have always said that. But of course, I want to take the next step in my career at some point. That’s my ambition.

“The coach is a very important person for me. It must be a good fit. You can see that with our coach, Peter Bosz. For me, the sporting direction of the club is also reflected in the choice of coach.”

Lampard could be the ideal coach and role model for Havertz and the Blues boss could help the midfielder reach new heights given the talent he already possesses.

However, it remains to be seen where Havertz ends up at the end of the summer transfer window.