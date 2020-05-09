Former Manchester United great, Ryan Giggs, believes he knows at least one player that his former club should sign this summer.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to build a squad capable of challenging for honours again, the input of one of his former team-mates, and now Wales manager, Giggs, may be warmly received.

According to the Daily Mirror, Giggs believes that 22-year-old Swansea defender, Joe Rodon, would be worth the spend, after giving the player his debut at international level.

It’s worth pointing out that it was Giggs who recommended that the Red Devils went after Dan James, say the Daily Mirror, so he clearly has a good eye for the type of talent that he believes United need to acquire to get them where they want to be.

For Solskjaer, the summer transfer window could prove to be the one where he makes or breaks United’s ambitions. The club appear content to stick with him, at least for the foreseeable future, but the Norwegian now has to start delivering.

If Giggs’ instincts are right, then Rodon could help him to achieve that.