‘Sell him’ – These Barcelona fans react to Samuel Umtiti’s injury in training

According to Barcelona’s official website, Samuel Umtiti has suffered an injury to his right calf in the individual training session that took place earlier today.

Barcelona also report that this was only the team’s second training session since they were allowed to return to action on Friday as part of La Liga’s plans to get the season back under way after the Coronavirus pandemic has brought world sports to a halt over the last couple of months.

This setback will be particularly frustrating for Umtiti, the Frenchman has battled with injury troubles over the last two seasons.

The centre-back has made just 26 first-team appearances across the last two seasons, the star’s setback also leaves Barcelona short-staffed in a key area as talk of La Liga’s return intensifies.

Here’s how some Barcelona supporters have reacted to the news:

It’s disappointing to see some of the harsh abuse towards Umtiti, for a couple of years the former Lyon man was one of the best centre-back’s in the world.

His solid performances were also on display at international level, with Umtiti playing a key role in the France side that won the 2018 World Cup.

It’s a real shame to see some fans turn so sour over the 26-year-old, but perhaps that’s just a sign of what football has become these days.

There’s no space for any errors or setback according to some fans.

