Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly continuing discussions over the possibility of agreeing on a player exchange deal this summer.

With the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic likely to limit spending from clubs in the transfer market this summer, it could lead to alternative strategies being adopted to avoid splashing out big fees.

SEE MORE: Big boost for Barcelona as Euro rivals could abandon pursuit of top target as key advantage touted

One of the possibilities is player exchange deals, and it’s seemingly something that Barcelona and Juventus are continuing to discuss as the Catalan giants have been heavily linked with a swoop for Miralem Pjanic this week, as noted by Sport.

That report specifically notes that Barca want the midfield maestro, but only if a ‘viable exchange operation’ is possible, while Arthur has been touted as a potential target for the Turin giants to green light a deal, as per Mundo Deportivo.

While it remains to be seen if the two clubs can agree on a deal, Goal Italy have now reported that contacts between the pair are ongoing and both Arthur and Pjanic are specifically mentioned as being at the heart of those player exchange discussions.

Swapping a 23-year-old star for the future for a 30-year-old stalwart without sufficient cash involved would arguably seem like a rather glaring mistake as far as Barcelona are concerned, and so it remains to be seen if anything comes of that particular link.

Meanwhile, Mattia De Sciglio is noted as a possible candidate too if Nelson Semedo were to leave the reigning La Liga champions, and so time will tell if that becomes another line of enquiry that they’re willing to investigate further to reach an agreement.

As per Sport, the Portuguese International is said to be on the market if Barca were to receive a €45m offer, and although there is much uncertainty still, there are potentially deals which could make sense for the two clubs in question and perhaps therefore it warrants ongoing talks.