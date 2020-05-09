Video: ‘This is brilliant’ – Arsenal star on one-to-one work with Mikel Arteta

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney has revealed how Gunners boss Mikel Arteta’s superb attention to detail has impressed him and has helped him learn a lot.

Tierney was talking to Sky Sports about Mikel Arteta’s pre-match and post-match briefings.

The full-back shed some light on a one to one he had with the Gunners boss during the club’s training camp in Dubai, which took place during the Premier League’s first winter break.

The Scotland international heaped praise on Arteta, lauding the Spaniard’s ‘brilliant’ attention to detail.

As seen in the video below, Tierney was impressed with Arteta’s understanding of the game saying that ‘his analysis is amazing’.

Tierney added that the Gunners boss revealed to him how he would be pressed and how to play along with the wide players and central midfielders.

Arsenal have enjoyed an upturn in results since Arteta took over at the club and the Spanish manager and his squad will look to finish the season strongly when the Premier League eventually returns.