Video: Virgil Van Dijk’s still ‘grumpy’ when Liverpool concede and win

Liverpool star defender Virgil van Dijk has revealed his killer mindset and persona in the dressing room in conversation with BT Sport.

Van Dijk is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in world football at the moment and the Dutchman came in at 2nd place in last year’s Ballon d’Or vote, only behind Lionel Messi.

As seen in the video below, in conversation with BT Sport, Van Dijk revealed that he is one of the more quiet types of players in the dressing room.

The Dutchman reiterated that he speaks when needed and ‘not just for the sake of it’, adding that he loves winning and hates losing.

The centre-back added that he’s still ‘grumpy’ for a bit when Liverpool have conceded but still win. This just highlights how determined the 28-year-old is for the team to be the best they can be.

"I speak when I want to speak, and feel like speaking, not just for the sake of it." "Even when we concede and win I'm still grumpy" Virgil van Dijk talks his persona in the changing room and how he conducts himself…

Van Dijk’s performances for Liverpool have propelled the club to the top of the Premier League this season before football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dutch stalwart and his teammates are hoping the PL restarts so that they can go on and win their first ever Premier League title. The Reds haven’t won the league in 30 years.