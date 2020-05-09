Video: Watford troll Liverpool fans with hilarious TikTok celebrating win

Three days ago, Watford’s social media team shared a hilarious TikTok video trolling Liverpool after the Hornets ended the Reds’ hopes of potentially going the entire league campaign unbeaten.

The clip which had the savage caption ‘Tag your Liverpool mates’, started with a screenshot of an article which backed Liverpool to go the entire Premier League season without losing.

Of course of 29 February, these hopes were shattered as Nigel Pearson’s side stunned Liverpool in a shock 3-0 victory for the Hornets.

Check it out below:

The clash represented a breakout moment for Ismaila Sarr, who Watford spent a club-record fee on last summer, as the Senegalese star bagged a brilliant brace.

Watford captain Troy Deeney was also on the scoresheet at Vicarage Road.

Do you reckon Liverpool should fire back with a savage response of their own?