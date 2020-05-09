In what some might consider a surprise result, Didier Drogba has been voted the best striker in France’s Ligue 1 for the past 20 years, beating Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the accolade.

Before he became a legend at Chelsea, Drogba played in Ligue 1 for three seasons, beginning at Guingamp during 2001 and 2003. He then went on to play the 2003/04 season at Marseille.

“Wow what recognition from the fans, thank you @EAGuingamp @OM_Officiel for allowing me to experience these incredible emotions,” Drogba tweeted, cited by the Daily Mail.

“Great respect to all strikers who have played in the French championship.”

The official Ligue 1 Twitter account decided to poll their followers, and with 51 per cent of the 40,094 votes that were cast, Drogba took the crown.

Up until recently, Zlatan was Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading scorer, but has recently lost that title to Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan himself didn’t make the cut, and nor did the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette, according to the Daily Mail.

Though the vote wasn’t an award as such, not being recognised as the best in a league where he won the title four times and terrorised defences for years will surely get the Swede’s back up again.