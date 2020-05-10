Arsenal and other clubs have been told they’d be making an ‘excellent choice’ if they seal the transfer of Real Madrid misfit James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international was once regarded as one of the finest talents in world football, having enjoyed a particularly superb World Cup in the summer of 2014 to earn his big move to the Bernabeu later that summer.

It remains to be seen, however, what Rodriguez will do next as he’s struggled to make much of an impression in recent seasons, having fallen out of favour with Madrid and then flopping on loan at Bayern Munich as well.

Still, his fellow countryman, Inter Milan legend Ivan Cordoba, clearly still rates Rodriguez highly and thinks the likes of Arsenal and Everton would do well to sign him.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, who claim the Gunners and the Toffees are keen on the 28-year-old, Cordoba said he could be a success wherever he goes next, and that he hopes he can follow him in having a spell at Inter.

“James Rodriguez is the best player for us Colombians,” he said. “It depends on him – he has everything he needs to do well. I wish James would go to England because there are so many interesting options for him.

“James is already at one of the best teams in Real Madrid, but the Premier League would be a great destination. Those who buy him will make an excellent choice.

“Selfishly, I hope to see him in Italy at my Inter. I hope that one day he can replace me as a Colombian footballer at the San Siro.”

While Rodriguez might be a risky signing for Arsenal, they could do with a creative talent to replace the under-performing Mesut Ozil, and Rodriguez could end up being the ideal solution to that issue if he can get back to his best.