Arsenal have reportedly been given a deadline of June 15th to make a decision on the future of star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has shone at the Emirates Stadium and would be a huge loss for the club, but it may be that the Gunners still have a chance to get a decent deal out of letting him go.

Real Madrid are keen on signing Aubameyang, according to the Daily Mirror, but want Arsenal to decide on his future by June 15th, while they seem keen on possibly offering Dani Ceballos to the north London giants on a permanent deal.

Mikel Arteta could do with a midfielder of Ceballos’ quality, and the Mirror suggest that swap deals could become more common due to a shortage of cash amid the coronavirus crisis.

Arsenal fans won’t want to see Aubameyang leave, but with the 30-year-old nearing the final year of his contract, they’d surely acknowledge the club would do well to get a player like Ceballos as part of this deal.

Otherwise, there’s the very real risk that AFC could lose their top scorer on a free in just over a year’s time.